The Hall of Justice in downtown San Diego. File photo

A 73-year-old man pleaded guilty this week to molesting a 5-year-old girl at a church on the University of San Diego campus.

Chester Yang, who was also convicted in 2001 of committing lewd acts upon a child in San Diego County, was arrested in Singapore last year in connection with another child sex assault allegation.

In the latest case stemming from an April 2017 crime, Yang pleaded guilty to a count of forcible lewd acts on a child, plus allegations of having a prior strike and serious felony prior conviction.

He agreed to a 25-year prison term, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, which alleged Yang fled to Taiwan one day after his family was contacted by police regarding the 2017 case.

In a statement issued shortly after his arraignment in San Diego Superior Court, the D.A.’s Office said Taiwan would not extradite Yang to San Diego, but with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, Taiwanese authorities agreed to alert the U.S. if Yang left the country.

Interpol alerted U.S. authorities in May of last year that Yang had flown to Singapore, the D.A.’s Office said.

Yang is set to be sentenced Oct. 4.

City News Service contributed to this article.