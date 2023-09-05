Sir, killed in the line of duty, was a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois. Photo via @SanDiegoPD Twitter

The San Diego Police Department will hold a private memorial service this week for a service dog who was gunned down last month by a firearm-assault suspect while trying to take down the wanted man on the outskirts of Mesa College.

Mayor Todd Gloria will join SDPD Chief David Nisleit at Thursday morning’s ceremony in honor of police dog Sir, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois who was killed on Aug. 2.

At about 2:30 that morning, SDPD personnel investigating an apparent road-rage shooting just east of the junction of Interstate 805 and state Route 163 came across the suspected gunman, later identified as 33-year-old Benjamin Pickens, in the 7200 block of Mesa College Circle.

Pickens, who had a pistol tucked in his left armpit, ignored officers’ repeated orders to disarm himself, police said. Following a brief standoff, he walked off, heading toward a nearby empty lot, police said.

At that point, a canine-handler officer released Sir, who ran toward the suspect.

Pickens allegedly responded by turning, drawing his gun and pointing it in the direction of police, prompting SDPD Officer Addam Ansari to shoot him in the chest with a rifle.

The mortally wounded suspect then shot Sir, who had served the department for 17 months.