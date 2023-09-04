Photo via Pixabay

A 21-year-old man was arrested in the stabbing of a man early Monday morning in the Gaslamp neighborhood of San Diego.

The assault was reported at 12:37 a.m. at 672 Fifth Ave., according to the San Diego Police Department. Officers found the 23-year-old victim with a stab wound to his stomach. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but was in stable condition, police said.

Witnesses flagged down another group of officers who followed the unidentified suspect and took him into custody without incident, the SDPD said.

The SDPD is asking anyone with information about the stabbing to call its Central Investigations Division at 619-531-2000, or Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477.

–City News Service