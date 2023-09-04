A Cal Fire San Diego truck on a rural road. Courtesy Cal Fire

Crews from Cal Fire and two other departments responded to a fully engulfed trailer fire Monday that threatened another residence in the Deer Springs community, authorities said.

The blaze was first reported at 12:58 p.m. in the 9900 block of West Lilac Road, according to Cal Fire San Diego Captain Brent Pascua.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured, or if the trailer was a residential structure or travel vehicle.

Pascua said the North County and Valley fire protection districts assisted Cal Fire on the call.

North County Fire announced on its X account that while smoke may be visible, there was no further fire threat.

City News Service contributed to this article.