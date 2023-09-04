Crews from Cal Fire and two other departments responded to a fully engulfed trailer fire Monday that threatened another residence in the Deer Springs community, authorities said.
The blaze was first reported at 12:58 p.m. in the 9900 block of West Lilac Road, according to Cal Fire San Diego Captain Brent Pascua.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured, or if the trailer was a residential structure or travel vehicle.
Pascua said the North County and Valley fire protection districts assisted Cal Fire on the call.
North County Fire announced on its X account that while smoke may be visible, there was no further fire threat.
City News Service contributed to this article.