Train tracks south of Carlsbad. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

First responders Monday were called to the scene of a train-versus-pedestrian incident in the Bay Park neighborhood.

According to the San Diego Police Department, it happened at 3:41 p.m. on Morena Boulevard and Tecolote Road.

The extent of the victim’s injuries were unknown, but the person received medical aid, SDPD said.

The county Sheriff’s Department was handling the investigation, but had no further details about what happened or which type of train was involved.

City News Service contributed to this article.