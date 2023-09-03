Carlsbad police investigate the apparent road-rage incident. Photo credit: Gilberto Gonzalez

A San Diego man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man after a dispute on the freeway, police said Sunday.

The stabbing occurred around 12:20 p.m. Sunday near 5620 Paseo Del Norte in Carlsbad.

Officers reported the incident likely began due to road rage on Interstate 5 and escalated to an altercation which ended in a parking lot at a shopping center, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was discovered by officers with stab wounds to his upper body and back. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, 40, suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital. He will be booked into San Diego County Jail.

“There is no known relationship between the two subjects and there are no outstanding suspects,” the department said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Carlsbad Police Department or contact Detective Dzung Luc at dzung.luc@Carlsbadca.gov.

– City News Service