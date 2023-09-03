An Amtrak Pacific Surfliner at a street crossing in Del Mar. Courtesy of the LOSSAN agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency launched a railroad safety initiative this month to prevent pedestrian and vehicle collisions along the Amtrak corridor in Southern California.

The agency said areas targeted in the campaign are near train stations in Solana Beach, Oceanside, Fullerton, Los Angeles, Carpinteria and Santa Barbara.

“Rail safety is an important priority for our agency,” said Jewel Edson, chair of the agency’s board of directors. “With Operation Safe Surfs, we’re not only expanding rail safety, but also providing support to our most vulnerable populations.”

“We are confident that this initiative will save lives and make a meaningful difference for our communities,” she said.

The agency said deaths and injuries along the tracks typically involve unauthorized track crossings for beach access, encampments of unhoused individuals close to the tracks, and people with mental health challenges.

The safety program includes:

Rail safety advertisements displayed on internet-connected televisions and streaming platforms

Geofenced safety messaging distributed through cell phone advertising in areas considered incident hotspots

Installation of signage along high-risk sections of the railroad with suicide prevention information

Engagement of volunteer groups to provide outreach to individuals experiencing homelessness in proximity to the tracks

“Operation Safe Surfs” coincides with national Rail Safety Month in September.