Officers with one of the men detained following the crash in Golden Hill. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A hit-and-run in Golden Hill Sunday led to the arrests of two males, one suspected of DUI during the crash.

The male driver of a Nissan allegedly rear-ended the female driver of a Toyota Prius at 28th and Treat streets after 9 a.m. according to OnScene.TV.

She and other witnesses watched the driver and a male passenger leave their car and run toward a house on Treat.

The Nissan, though, was not in park, so it rolled down the street approximately 100 yards, hitting both a Tesla and a Toyota Camry as the drivers were traveling northbound on 28th. The vehicle then came to a stop.

San Diego police arrived and witnesses directed them to the house they saw the men approach.

Officers spoke to the residents, said to be family members of the passenger, and at first they did not cooperate, OnScene reported, but the police gained access to the property and arrested the two males.

A witness also pointed out a bottle of vodka that the driver had allegedly tried to discard. He was arrested on suspicion of hit and run and officers planned to test him for the use of alcohol or other substances.

The passenger was also taken into custody, suspected of violating a house arrest order.