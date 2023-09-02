A DUI checkpoint in San Diego. Courtesy San Diego Police

Two people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a Santee sheriff’s station DUI checkpoint, authorities said Saturday.

The checkpoint was conducted from 8 p.m. Friday to midnight in the 9200 block of Carlton Hills Boulevard.

A total of 762 vehicles were screened out the 784 that passed through, with 15 drivers submitting to field sobriety tests. A total of 46 vehicles were sent to a secondary evaluation, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

In addition, three drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed and two drivers were cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended license, authorities said.

Three drivers were cited for other vehicle code violations, including driving with an open alcoholic beverage container.

Two vehicles were towed.

— City News Service