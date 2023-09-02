Friday’s CHP graduation ceremony followed more than six months of training for cadets. Photo credit: Courtesy, CHP

The California Highway Patrol welcomed more than 100 new members to the state’s law enforcement ranks during a graduation ceremony at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento.

Friday’s ceremony was the culmination of more than six months of intense training.

“I applaud these men and women for dedicating themselves to public service, and their commitment to protecting the people of California,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee, according to a statement by the agency. “As cadets, we provide them with an extensive amount of training to ensure they are up to the task of providing the highest level of safety, service, and security that is expected from our department.”

Members of the graduating class of 112 officers, including eight women, each will report for duty on Sept. 11 to one of the CHP’s 103 Area offices.

One of them, Trevor Sergent, is a former El Cajon plumber who attended Palomar College after graduating from Vista Murrieta High School in 2017. He has been assigned to the CHP’s South Los Angeles Area office.

Meanwhile, a new class of 125 cadets is expected to begin their 26-week training at the CHP Academy that same day. That will bring the total number of cadets in training to approximately 350.

Cadet training starts by covering various issues in policing, from professionalism and ethics to leadership and cultural diversity. Cadets also receive instruction on mental illness response and crisis intervention techniques.

Among the many other topics covered are vehicle patrol, crash investigation, first aid and the apprehension of suspected violators, including those who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, emergency scene management, and knowledge of various codes, including the California Vehicle Code, Penal Code and Health and Safety Code.

Last year, the CHP launched a multi-year recruitment campaign to hire 1,000 officers. The agency continues to seek applicants, who may apply online.