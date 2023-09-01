Emergency flashing lights. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A motorcyclist was killed Friday when he tried passing a gas truck on a sharp turn in San Pasqual, but lost control and hit a large rock, which put him in the truck’s path.

The crash of the BMW R1250 motorcycle occurred around 2:45 p.m. as the rider was heading westbound in the 18900 block of San Pasqual Valley Road, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.

The victim, 36, died at the scene after being hit by the truck, Heims said. Alcohol was not a factor.

The SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

– City News Service