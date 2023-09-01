Ambulance. Photo Credit: Scott Sanchez on Wikimedia Commons

A 24-year-old male motorcyclist was severely injured in a collision with a subcompact crossover SUV in Pacific Beach Thursday.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Lamont Street, two blocks south of Pacific Beach Drive, around 5:30 p.m. to a report regarding a collision, according to San Diego Police Department spokesman Officer Robert Heims.

A preliminary investigation revealed to detectives that the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Lamont Street on his 2022 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle at high speed moments before colliding into the passenger side of a 2015 Subaru Crosstrek traveling westbound on Fortuna Avenue, Heims said.

The Subaru stopped at a stop sign at Fortuna Avenue moments before proceeding forward and being struck. According to Heims, the motorcyclist sustained injuries to his pelvis, arms and legs. He was taken to a hospital by paramedics.

The collision remains under investigation. DUI was not a determining factor.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic collision was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service