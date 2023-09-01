A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A Del Mar woman is in custody on suspicion of being behind a murder-for-hire plot to have her husband killed, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department reported Thursday after a two-month investigation.

On July 2 around 7:30 p.m., deputies received a radio call about a house fire in the 4600 block of Rancho Reposo in the Del Mar area. The occupant, Tatyana Remley, 42, was arrested on alleged firearms-related offenses while the sheriff’s bomb/arson unit investigated the fire.

A day later, deputies opened an investigation into whether Remley had been attempting to hire someone to kill her estranged husband.

On Aug. 2, Remley met with an undercover sheriff’s detective. According to the department, she provided detailed information on how she wanted her husband killed and his body disposed, and brought currency for a down payment.

She was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Remley has been formally charged with solicitation of murder, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle that was not registered and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place.

A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 16 at 8:45 a.m. in Department 5 of the North County Superior Court.