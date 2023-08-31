An El Cajon Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

With the help of a new automated license plate reading system, police recovered two stolen vehicles and a stolen utility trailer and three drivers were arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft over three days last weekend, the El Cajon Police Department said Thursday.

Around 12:15 p.m. Saturday, officers began receiving the system’s report of a stolen utility trailer in the eastern part of the city, according to ECPD Lt. Jeremiah Larson. Officers located the stolen trailer and stopped it in the unincorporated area of El Cajon. The driver was arrested and the trailer was recovered.

The next day, around 4:55 a.m. Sunday, the system’s cameras alerted to a stolen Chevy Malibu near Second Street and Main Street in El Cajon, the lieutenant said. Officers located the vehicle in a gas station parking lot and arrested the driver, a 44-year-old Lakeside woman.

Then on Monday, around 2:15 p.m., the license plate reader system alerted to a stolen Chevy Sonic near Broadway and Mollison Avenue in El Cajon. Officers located the vehicle and stopped it nearby. The vehicle was driven by a 31-year-old San Diego man who was arrested for the stolen vehicle and two narcotics-related warrants.

–City News Service