A 28-year-old man died when he was run over by a delivery truck in the Miramar neighborhood, police said Thursday.

The victim was laying underneath a parked 2010 Chevrolet delivery truck at 2 p.m. Wednesday when the driver, a 31-year-old man, entered the truck and began to drive through the parking lot in the 9700 block of Distribution Avenue, according to San Diego PoliceOfficer David O’Brien.

The driver didn’t realize there was a man laying underneath his truck and ran over him, O’Brien said. The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead, the officer said.

O’Brien said the man underneath the truck had been drinking alcohol before he was run over.

The SDPD traffic division was investigating the death.