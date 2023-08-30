Police tape lines the McDonald’s parking lot in the Midway where a man was fatally stabbed Wednesday. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A late-morning stabbing outside a Midway fast-food restaurant left a man dead Wednesday, authorities reported.

The assailant drove up to the McDonald’s in the 3800 block of Midway Drive in a light-colored vehicle shortly before 11:30 a.m., got out and immediately attacked the victim, according to the San Diego Police Department.

After chasing the victim around a parking area on the west side of the business and stabbing him, the killer got back into his vehicle and fled to the west, Lt. Jud Campbell told reporters.

Patrol officers and witnesses provided first aid to the wounded man prior to the arrival of paramedics, who took him to UC San Diego Medical Center, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The identity of the victim, who was believed to be in his mid-30s, was not released.

Police had no detailed description of the assailant as of mid-afternoon, and the circumstances that led to the stabbing were unknown.

“It think it’s too early to speculate, although it really does seem like there was something, maybe … (that) led up to this,” Campbell told news crews.

The lieutenant noted that there are numerous surveillance cameras in the busy area that likely captured images of the deadly assault.

“I’m pretty confident there’s going to be video,” Campbell said.

– City News Service