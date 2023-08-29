A San Diego Police cruiser. File photo courtesy OnScene.TV

The circumstances surrounding the fatal police shooting on Monday of a rifle-wielding man suspected of gunning down his mother and two dogs at an Encanto-area home were under investigation Tuesday.

The events that led to the deadly law enforcement shooting began shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday, when the San Diego Police Department got 911 calls reporting gunfire at a residence in the 500 block of Iona Drive, near Imperial Drive and 60th Street, according to the county Sheriff’s Department, which investigates uses of lethal force on the part of SDPD officers.

Police arrived to find the 74-year-old woman and a dog lying on a driveway in front of the house, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, sheriff’s Lt. Scott Roller said. As the personnel approached the home, someone inside shot at them, prompting an officer to return fire.

“As additional officers arrived, an emergency rescue was performed to extricate the (woman) from the driveway to a position where medical aid could be rendered,” Roller said. “During this rescue, the officers once again came under gunfire from … inside the residence.”

Despite lifesaving efforts on the part of police and paramedics, the woman died at the scene.

At that point, police called in a SWAT team to take up positions around the house. While holed up inside, ignoring officers’ orders to come outside unarmed and give himself up, the man set fire to the garage, the lieutenant said.

“With a perimeter set and nearby residences evacuated … commands were given to the suspect to peacefully surrender,” Roller said. “Unfortunately, the suspect, while still armed with a rifle, was shot by an officer.”

An ambulance crew took the 43-year-old man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 11 p.m., the lieutenant said.

The names of the woman and the suspect were withheld pending family notification.

While investigating the scene, officers found a rifle, a shotgun and a handgun, along with a second dead dog that apparently had been shot by the gunman, according to Roller.

No other injuries were reported.

What precipitated the deadly rampage remained unclear Tuesday.

“It is still early in the investigation, and little is known about the circumstances leading up to the (woman’s) death, other than it appears the suspect is the victim’s son, and for unknown reasons he shot and killed his mother and two dogs,” SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

Updated at 12:50 p.m.Aug.29, 2023

–City News Service