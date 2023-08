The location of Tuesday morning’s earthquake. Courtesy USGS

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of San Diego County early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 1:05 a.m. in the ocean between Oceanside and San Clemente Island.

The epicenter was 34 miles southwest of Oceanside and about 10 miles deep.

The USGS reported the quake was felt throughout coastal San Diego County and as far east as Poway and Escondido.

No injuries or damage was reported.