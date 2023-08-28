San Diego State University campus. Photo by Chris Stone

Investigators sought Monday to identify and track down a man who sexually assaulted a San Diego State University student over the weekend after stopping his car near campus to give her a ride.

Believing it was a rideshare vehicle, the woman got into the sedan on a residential street south of SDSU early Sunday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man behind the wheel drove the victim around the College Area and sexually assaulted her before dropping her off on 70th Street, somewhere between Alvarado Road and Mohawk Avenue, SDPD Lt. Carmen Rivera said.

The woman made an emergency call shortly before 2 a.m. to report the crime. She described the assailant as a man who appeared to be in his mid-20s, had “tan” skin and spoke with some sort of accent, the lieutenant said.

The color, make and model of the sedan the perpetrator was driving was unknown, according to police.

Officials have advised the following rideshare safety tips:

Notify a friend or family member when you are using a rideshare program

While waiting for your ride, stay alert by avoiding distractions

Ride in the backseat whenever possible

Avoid poorly lit areas

Trust your instincts

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the SCU at (619) 531-2210 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.