A lifeguard inspects the panga boat. Courtesy OnScene.TV

San Diego Lifeguards reporting for duty near the Crystal Pier on Monday morning found an empty panga boat that was apparently used for human smuggling.

The boat had washed up on the beach, and there were life preservers nearby and gas cans aboard.

The lifeguards notified the Border Patrol and Coast Guard.

The Department of Homeland Security has reported an increasing number of smuggling attempts using boats because of improvements to the border wall in the San Diego area.

OnScene.TV contributed to this article.