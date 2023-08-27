A Falck ambulance in San Diego. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 36-year-old man suffered serious injuries Saturday when he was struck by a truck while standing in the street in the Redwood Village neighborhood of San Diego.

San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said the collision occurred at 4:27 p.m. in the 4200 block of College Avenue.

A 73-year-old man was westbound on University Avenue in a 2007 Nissan Titan and made a left turn onto northbound College Avenue when he struck the pedestrian, Heims said.

Paramedics rushed the pedestrian to a hospital, where he underwent immediate surgery for a lacerated liver, the officer said. The victim was expected to survive.

Alcohol was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Heims said.