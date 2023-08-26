A police cruiser in the alley where the shooting occurred. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A woman and two men were hospitalized in stable condition Saturday after an early-morning shooting in the Corridor neighborhood of San Diego.

San Diego Police responded at 12:09 a.m. to an alley in the 4100 block of 37th Street regarding after a 911 call about shots fired.

Officers found two 29-year-old men and a 25-year-old woman who reported hearing the gunshots and realized that they had been hit, Officer Robert Heims said.

The three victims were taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition with wounds that were not considered life-threatening..

Detectives from the department’s Mid City Division are investigating the shooting and anyone with information was asked to call 619-516-3000 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.