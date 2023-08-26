Police officers on the trolley platform where the stabbing occurred. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A suspect was being sought Saturday after injuring a man in an early morning knife attack at the Imperial Avenue transit center in downtown’s East Village.

San Diego Police were called at 1:07 a.m. to 1255 Imperial Ave. where witnesses told them a man approached a group of people at the trolley stop and for unknown reasons began swinging a knife at them. The man missed and then sat on a bench, said Officer Robert Heims.

The group approached the suspect and a short time later he began swinging his knife again, cut one of the men in the group, and ran away.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The suspect is described as a man aged 40 to 50, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with black hair. Police said he was wearing all black clothing and had a black backpack.

Detectives from the department’s Central Division are investigating and anyone with information was asked to call 619-744-9500 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.