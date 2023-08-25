U.S. Marshals at work. Photo credit: usmarshals.gov/

A 29-year-old man suspected of either robbing or attempting to rob four banks this summer was being held Friday after authorities arrested him in San Diego.

With assistance from the U.S. Marshals, the suspect was tracked to Logan Avenue in San Diego, where he was taken into custody without incident Thursday morning.

Nathaniel Vincent Gallardo of Rancho Cucamonga was booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion of robbery and attempted robbery in connection with the incidents in Riverside and Moreno Valley. His bail was set at $500,000.

According to Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback, Gallardo tried to rob a bank in Moreno Valley on June 15 and targeted others in Riverside on July 3, July 27 and July 31.

In the first Riverside robbery, Gallardo allegedly entered a Bank of America, approached a teller and passed a note demanding money and stating that he was armed. The teller activated the alarm, Railsback said, and the suspect fled without any cash.

The suspect allegedly employed the same method during a holdup at a Citibank and was given $1,000 in cash.

On July 31, he allegedly entered a US Bank and again passed a note. He fled with approximately $2,000.

No one was injured during the encounters.

Detectives ultimately gathered sufficient evidence to identify Gallardo as the alleged perpetrator, according to Railsback. Authorities offered no further information as to his connection to San Diego.

– City News Service