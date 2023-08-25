Cal Fire San Diego truck. Courtesy Cal Fire

Firefighters on Friday halted the spread of a brush fire northeast of Ramona at about three acres, according to Cal Fire.

State Route 78 remained closed between Ramona Trails and Rancho Santa Teresa drives in Ramona Oaks as crews doused hot spots, agency officials said.

No structural threats or injuries were reported in the blaze.

Firefighters battled the blaze off the 24300 block of SR-78. By 4:45 p.m., crews were said to be making good progress in subduing the flames.

Initially, there were fears for structures along Rancho Santa Theresa Drive, but those abated.

– City News Service