A San Diego Police DUI checkpoint. Courtesy SDPD

The San Diego Police Department announced it will be conducting a DUI and license checkpoint somewhere in the city limits on Thursday night.

Officers will be stopping drivers between the hours of 10 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday to check for alcohol or marijuana intoxication as well as proper licensing.

The department said the checkpoint location would be chosen based on previous DUI crashes and arrests.

Checkpoints are frequently announced in advance because of the deterrent effect on people who might drink or smoke to excess and then get behind the wheel.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.