Photo via Pixabay

A 33-year-old man was stabbed Thursday by a man on a bike while he was walking in San Ysidro, police said.

The stabbing happened at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of Border Village Road, near the Interstate 805 freeway, said Officer David O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

“A man riding a black bicycle approached the victim,” O’Brien said. “A verbal altercation ensued. The suspect stabbed the victim in the right forearm with a knife.”

The suspect left the area riding westbound on Border Village Road.

“The victim was uncooperative with officers and provided conflicting statements throughout the investigation,” the officer said.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital and his injury was not considered to be life-threatening, O’Brien said.

SDPD Southern Division was handling the investigation.

–City News Service