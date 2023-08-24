The driver of a food truck slammed into the back of a fuel tanker Thursday on the Interstate 15 off-ramp to Friars Road. Photo via OnScene.TV.

The driver of a food truck slammed into the back of a fuel tanker Thursday on the Interstate 15 off-ramp to Friars Road.

The crash happened about 7 a.m. Thursday when the truck driver’s foot slipped off the brake pedal, she told California Highway Patrol officers, according to OnScene TV.

There were no seat belts on the driver’s seat and she hit the windshield, which was cracked, the video news service said.

The Pacific Seafood truck was leaking fluid after it crashed into a Circle K Fuel tanker, but the gas tanks were not leaking.

The food truck driver didn’t want to be taken to a hospital.

— City News Service