A shrine honoring Annette Pershal, who died in Serra Mesa in May. Photo credit: Screen shot, nbcsandiego.com

A 19-year-old man prosecutors say drove the alleged killer of a homeless woman to her location in Serra Mesa, pleaded guilty Thursday to assault with a deadly weapon.

Ryan Hopkins faces up to three years in state prison for his role in the shooting of Annette Pershal, 68, found unconscious by police the morning of May 8 on Sandrock Road.

Pershal was found to have been shot in her head, leg and torso by a pellet gun. One pellet rupturing her aorta, according to Deputy District Attorney Roza Egiazarian. She died in a hospital three days later.

Prosecutors say Hopkins drove his co-defendant William Innes, 18, to the scene after Innes allegedly announced over a group chat “I’m going hobo hunting with a pellet gun.” Innes is charged with murder and various firearm-related counts and remains in custody without bail.

Hopkins is out of custody on $75,000 bail and is slated to be sentenced Oct. 27.

His defense attorney, Vikas Bajaj, said after his client changed his plea that Hopkins “made a series of uninformed decisions and found himself looking at a very serious felony as a person who doesn’t have a criminal history.”

Bajaj said Hopkins has “a warm and caring heart” and indicated that he will argue for a sentence of probation.

“I believe nothing greater than probation is the right result … Many people have made horrible decisions when we’re much younger,” Bajaj said. “This is what you would say is a classic case of aberrant behavior. A singular bad decision that is exacerbated by the criminal actions of another that then put him in the position as an unfortunate felon defendant.”

According to Egiazarian, Innes sent the “hobo hunting” message 20 minutes before Pershal was shot.

The prosecutor alleged the pair then drove to Sandrock Road, where Pershal’s encampment was located. Innes fired four or five rounds out of the car at the victim, she said.

Hopkins and Innes were arrested earlier this month. The rifle allegedly used in the killing was found at Innes’ home, the prosecutor said.

– City News Service