Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Two motorcyclists were gravely injured in traffic accidents on San Diego streets Wednesday, one before dawn in Otay Mesa and the other about five hours later in the Midway district.

The first of the two wrecks took place shortly before 5:30 a.m., when a 23-year-old man lost control of his southbound Vento Workman two-wheeler for unknown reasons in the 1900 block of Sanyo Avenue, less than a mile north of Otay Mesa Port of Entry, according to the San Diego Police Department.

“No other vehicles are believed to (have been) involved,” SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital for treatment of a life-threatening brain injury.

The second accident took place at about 10:25 a.m. in the 2800 block of Kurtz Street, when a 25-year-old motorcyclist crashed his westbound Kawasaki RS into a rental moving van while passing stationary traffic just east of Rosecrans Street, Foster said.

An ambulance crew took the rider to a trauma center for treatment of potentially fatal injuries, according to police.

City News Service contributed to this article.