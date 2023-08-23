A Falck ambulance in San Diego. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 26-year-old motorcycle rider suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday in a collision with an SUV in San Diego.

San Diego Police responded at 1:55 p.m. to the 13900 block of San Pasqual Road where they learned the victim was riding a BMW S1000 motorcycle northbound when he crossed over into the road’s southbound lanes and collided with a Toyota RAV4, which was driven by a 46-year-old man.

Officer David O’Brien said the motorcycle rider sustained injuries to internal organs and his left leg and was taken to a hospital.

The department’s Traffic Division is handling the investigation. Anyone with information about the collision was asked to call 858-495-7800 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.