A cement truck driver was hospitalized Wednesday after his truck partially sank into a large hole covered by steel plates on a Pacific Beach street when the trench edges, eroded in the recent tropical storm, gave way, police said.

The truck, loaded with about 10,000 pounds of cement, was working at an apartment complex clubhouse at 2151 Oliver Ave., according to Sgt. Dave Yu of the San Diego Police Department.

The driver backed into the work site and drove over the steel plates in the street, according to OnScene TV. The steel plates covered a large trench, its sides eroded by the recent rains, which gave way and the truck’s back wheels descended into the trench, according to the video news service.

The street was blocked until the truck could be lifted from the hole.

The driver’s condition was not immediately available.

