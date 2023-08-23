A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A traffic crash that fatally injured a 33-year-old motorist this week on a rural road in eastern San Diego County was under investigation Wednesday.

The man was heading west on B Street in Ramona when the 1990 Mazda B2600i pickup truck he was driving veered to the right and struck a parked 2003 Mercedes E320 sedan west of Eighth Street shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency crews arrived to find the motorist unconscious and unresponsive inside the Mazda. Paramedics airlifted him to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” CHP public-affairs Officer Jared Grieshaber said Wednesday. “It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash.”

City News Service contributed to this article.