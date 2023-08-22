A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 40-year-old man was in custody Tuesday in connection with a stabbing during an altercation in a Mira Mesa apartment that left another man hospitalized.

Jonathan Boaz was arrested at 9669 Gold Coast Drive on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to San Diego Police Officer David O’Brien.

O’Brien said police were called at 8:40 p.m. Monday to the apartment after reports of a fight.

The victim, who was stabbed in his abdomen, was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

The suspect, Boaz, remained at the scene and surrendered to officers, O’Brien said.

Detectives from the department’s Northeastern Division are handling the investigation. Anyone with information related to the stabbing was asked to call 858-538-8028 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.