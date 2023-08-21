Federal courthouse in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A New York man who ran an international steroid distribution network and laundered the scheme’s proceeds was sentenced in San Diego federal court Monday to eight years in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, James Charles Rivera, 32, arranged for the distribution of steroids to at least 43 states, as well as Canada, Germany, Australia, the United Kingdom and several countries in the European Union.

Prosecutors said Rivera operated under the moniker “JuicePal” over the dark web to distribute steroids and other substances, and laundered the money made via the scheme through cash and cryptocurrency.

While Rivera conducted the operation from outside of the country, prosecutors said accomplices in the United States handled steroid manufacturing, shipping, receiving cash payments and forwarding money to Rivera.

A prosecution sentencing memorandum describes Rivera’s “JuicePal” brand of steroids as a well-known commodity on dark-web steroids forums, which took in millions in profit.

Rivera pleaded guilty earlier this year to drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracy charges.