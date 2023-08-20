A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo credit: Courtesy, SDPD

A 32-year-old man drove himself to a hospital after he suffered three gunshot wounds to his left shoulder in the Sunset Cliffs area of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting was reported at 9:21 p.m. Saturday at 1370 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The man was sitting inside a car with a female companion when they heard several gunshots, Heims said. The man suffered three wounds but the woman was not hit, Heims said.

The man drove himself to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds, the officer said.

Suspect information was not available.

City News Service contributed to this article.