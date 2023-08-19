A San Diego Police Department patch on an officer’s uniform. Courtesy SDPD

Two men snatched a 22-year-old motorist from an SUV Saturday while the vehicle was stopped in the Grantville community of San Diego, authorities said.

The carjacking occurred about 4:45 a.m. in the area of Twain Avenue and Mission Gorge Road, where the vehicle had stopped and one of two suspects struck the 22-year-old man with a handgun, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The suspects got into the white Nissan Murano and drove away southbound on Mission Gorge Road.

““”The victim told officers the vehicle belonged to a friend and he could not provide the vehicle license plate information,” according to a police statement.

Paramedics transported the 22-year-old man, with minor injuries, to a hospital.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the carjacking to call them at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service