A person was killed Saturday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 in San Diego, authorities said.

The accident occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on the southbound highway, north of Mira Mesa Boulevard, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash involved a Scion and a Toyota RAV4, the CHP said. It was not immediately known if the victim died at the scene or at a hospital.

–City News Service