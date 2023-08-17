A woman was run over by a truck Thursday and injured while she was sleeping in a Mission Valley restaurant parking lot, police said. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A woman was run over by a truck Thursday and injured while she was sleeping in a Mission Valley restaurant parking lot, police said.

The truck driver was leaving the driveway of Bully’s East Restaurant at 5:16 a.m. at 2401 Camino Del Rio South when the truck struck the woman, said Officer David O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

The truck ran over the woman’s body and she was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital with possible serious injuries, the officer said.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with police.

SDPD Traffic Division was investigating.

–City News Service