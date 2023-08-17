A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 35-year-old man is in police custody Thursday in connection with a stabbing during a confrontation in the Southcrest neighborhood of San Diego.

San Diego Police were called at 8 p.m. Wednesday to the 1000 block of South 38th Street where they learned the suspect and a 37- year-old victim were engaged in an argument outside of a store and at some point the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest and leg, said Officer Robert Heims.

Officers found the suspect, Mario Garcia Jaimes, at the scene and arrested him.

Heims said the victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

Detectives from the department’s Southeastern Division are investigating this stabbing and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 619-527-3500 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.