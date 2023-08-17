Suspect in La Mesa hit-and-run case, along with vehicle he was allegedly driving. Photo credit: Courtesy, La Mesa police

Authorities asked the public Thursday for help in identifying a man who fled after the pickup truck he was driving struck and badly injured a bicyclist at a La Mesa intersection.

The white four-door Ford F-150 Sport hit the 51-year-old victim at Murray Hill Road and Waite Drive shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the La Mesa Police Department.

“The truck driver initially stopped and got out of his truck, but then (drove off) prior to the arrival of police,” LMPD Lt. Scott Hildebrand said.

The victim was hospitalized for treatment of serious, but apparently non-life-threatening injuries.

A surveillance camera captured images of the hit-and-run driver and his vehicle, which police released while making their appeal to the public.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

– City News Service