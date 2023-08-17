Flames in the Coyote Fire in Potrero which has prompted evacuations and road closures. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A fast-moving wildfire blackened a swath of open acreage and prompted evacuations of backcountry homes Thursday in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County.

The blaze, dubbed the Coyote Fire, erupted for unknown reasons about 12:30 p.m. in rugged, hilly terrain off Coyote Holler Road, northwest of Potrero County Park.

Ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters fought the fire as it moved toward rural residences, said Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette.

Nearing 5:15 p.m., Cal Fire reported the fire had doubled in size, to 400 acres, with 0% containment.

About two hours earlier, the blaze had grown to an estimated 200 acres and was posing imminent threats to homes and structures along Horizon View Drive and Round Potrero Road and Yerba Santa Road.

As of 2:05 p.m. Cal Fire said the fire had charred just 45 acres, but added that it was burning at a “dangerous rate of spread.” That had improved to a moderate rate of spread later in the afternoon as winds grew milder.

Over the afternoon, the fire was an immediate threat to about 80 homes, Cornette said.

A temporary shelter was established for displaced residents at Mountain Empire High School on Buckman Springs Road in Pine Valley, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department advised.

The Coyote Fire in Potrero at mid-afternoon. Photo credit: @CalFireSanDiego via Twitter

The sheriff’s department also closed Round Potrero Road between Yerba Santa and Potrero Valley Road, while advising evacuating residents to take animals, including livestock, to the county animal shelter at 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita.

San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team is also assisting animal owners.

According to the San Diego County Office of Education, “to ensure the availability of school buses and safe transport routes in areas impacted by the #CoyoteFire,” the Mountain Empire Unified School District voluntarily evacuated Potrero Elementary School.

There were no reports of structural damage or injuries.

It's skirting the ridgeline on the right flank side and has now died back down a bit. It'll roll over the ridge a bit. Maybe 10-12 acres now.#CoyoteFire #Potrero Coyote Holler Rd x/Ranch Rd @CALFIRESANDIEGO pic.twitter.com/v9DpXygNQf — Dave Toussaint (@engineco16) August 17, 2023

– City News Service and staff reports

Updated 5:45 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. Aug. 17, 2023