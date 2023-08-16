A San Diego Sheriff’s vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified an auto theft suspect who was wounded last week when a San Diego Police Department officer opened fire on him during a confrontation in University City.

Justin Ray Teague, 39, allegedly prompted Officer Joseph Lee to shoot him by pulling a gun on patrol personnel in a neighborhood near Doyle Community Park, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, which investigates police shootings in San Diego under the terms of a countywide agreement.

Teague was hospitalized for treatment of several bullet wounds, sheriff’s Lt. Joseph Jarjura said. On Tuesday afternoon, he was released from medical care and booked into San Diego Central Jail on a slate of felony charges, including burglary, attempted auto theft and attempted murder of a peace officer.

The events that led to the law enforcement shooting began shortly after 3 a.m. Friday, when police got a report that two men were breaking into vehicles at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Lebon Drive.

Police searched the area, finding Teague and the second suspect inside a stolen car, according to Jarjura. When the officers ordered the pair to exit the vehicle and surrender, they jumped out and ran off, the lieutenant said.

During an ensuing foot chase, Teague allegedly turned and pointed a gun at the officers, at which point Lee opened fire on him.

“It appeared that (the suspect) fired at least one round at (the officers),” Jarjura said.

The second suspect remained unidentified and at large Wednesday.

Teague, a felon with at least three convictions dating back several decades, was also involved in a local incident that led to a police shooting in November 2003, the lieutenant said. Details on that case were not immediately available.

–City News Service