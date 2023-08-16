Photo via Pexels.com

Authorities asked for the public’s help Wednesday to find those responsible for starting a small brush fire last month in Fallbrook.

On July 12, at around 12:30 p.m., deputies from the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation responded to reports of a brush fire in the 2300 block of Green Canyon Road, according to Sgt. Anthony Portillo of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Bomb/Arson Unit.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire, which burned about a quarter- acre and a large fence. Damage was estimated at around $30,000.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed a white 1999 Toyota 4Runner off-roading in the area, the sergeant said. It also showed three juveniles setting off a firework just before the start of the fire, he added.

The three juvenile suspects were described as a boy wearing a white T- shirt and dark pants, and two boys wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the fire was asked to contact Portillo at Anthony.Portillo@sdsheriff.org.

–City News Service