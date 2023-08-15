Plaque outside the office of the San Diego County Medical Examiner. Photo by Chris Jennewein

Authorities have publicly identified a 47-year-old man who was fatally injured last week in an East Village-area traffic accident.

Joseph Taylor of El Cajon was walking on a sidewalk in the 1000 block of 11th Avenue, just north of Broadway, when he fell onto a driveway leading into an underground parking garage about 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

As Taylor was down on the pavement, a vehicle turned off the street and ran over him, pinning him beneath its undercarriage, the agency reported.

After emergency crews freed Taylor, paramedics took him to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

— City News Service