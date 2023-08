An Oceanside Police Cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 16-month-old toddler was killed Tuesday after being struck by a truck in an Oceanside residential neighborhood.

Police responded to the 3200 block of San Tomas Drive at around 3:40 p.m. to a report regarding a toddler being struck by a vehicle, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene, and neither alcohol nor drugs were suspected of being involved in the accident.