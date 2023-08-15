A police officer inside the apartment complex on El Cajon Boulevard. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A San Diego Police officer shot and killed an armed suspect in the College area, and sheriff’s detectives were investigating the shooting Wednesday.

Officers went to the Plaza Apartments in the 6100 block of El Cajon Boulevard at around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to serve a search warrant on the suspect, who was a person of interest in a shooting in Clairemont earlier this month according to police.

SDPD detectives set up a perimeter around the building and attempted to contact the suspect, including phone calls inside to the apartment and verbal commands and warnings, homicide Lt. Joseph Jarjura said.

The suspect eventually came out of the apartment with what appeared to be a handgun, according to police. Officers gave the suspect commands to drop the gun, which he eventually did.

They then commanded him to move away from the handgun, which was on the ground near his feet. The suspect allegedly refused and continued to look at the gun. Despite multiple warnings and commands from the officers, the suspect lunged to grab the gun and an officer fired at him multiple times, Jarjura said.

The suspect was struck with at least one round. Officers provided medical aid, but the suspect was pronounced dead by paramedics at around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

His name is being withheld pending family notification.

No officers or civilians were injured, Jarjura said.

Police notified the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department about the shooting, sheriff’s Lt. Michael Pepin told City News Service, and the sheriff’s department will be in charge of the investigation.