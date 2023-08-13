A DUI checkpoint in San Diego County. Courtesy sheriff’s department

Three people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at an overnight Pacific Beach DUI checkpoint, authorities said Sunday.

Three vehicles were also impounded at the checkpoint in the 2700 block of Garnet Avenue, which began at 10 p.m. Saturday and ended at 3 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

A total of 371 vehicles were screened out of the 1,181 that passed through, with 10 drivers submitting to field sobriety tests, police reported. In addition, one person was arrested on suspicion of other criminal charges.

Drivers caught impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes and other expenses that can exceed $13,500, police said.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

City News Service contributed to this article.