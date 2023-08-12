First responders in the East Village parking garage. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 47-year-old man died after he was run over by a car in an underground parking garage in the East Village downtown, San Diego Police reported Saturday.

Officer Robert Heims said the victim was walking on the east sidewalk at 1000 11th Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. when he stumbled and fell down the driveway into the garage.

At the same time, a 38-year-old man driving a 1999 Toyota Camry made a right turn into the parking garage, was unable to see the pedestrian and drove over him, Heims said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with major internal injuries, where he was pronounced dead.

Heims said driving under the influence was not a factor in the collision.

The department’s traffic division is investigating the collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.