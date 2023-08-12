A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 28-year-old man was stabbed during a confrontation in an alley in the Rolando neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

San Diego Police officers were called at 5:02 p.m. to an alley near the 6700 block of Amherst Street where they learned the victim had been involved an argument and was stabbed by a suspect who ran away.

Officer Robert Heims said the victim walked to Amherst Street and contacted police. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

No information about a suspect was immediately released, and police urged anyone with information about the incident to call 619-516-3000 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.